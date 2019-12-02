Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Wants to ‘Move On’ from College Bribery Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, posted a video to YouTube on Sunday in which she suggested that she wants to “move on”from the college bribery scandal. Loughlin is currently facing years in prison for her alleged decision to bribe the University of Southern California in exchange for admission for her two daughters.

Breitbart News reported on November 1 that former Full House actress Lori Loughlin pled not guilty to a new round of charges that they received at the end of October. Loughlin, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying a $500,000 bribe to have their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California. Loughlin allegedly had her daughters pose for photos on rowing machines to supplement a fake athletic profile that was reportedly used to avoid the standard admissions procedure.

“I know it is something that needs to be addressed…” Jade says in the short video. “I didn’t know exactly when I should come back to YouTube. The reason for is that I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now.”

“Thank you so much for your patience or if you have stuck around for nine months just waiting. I really appreciate it. This is the best I can do. And I want to move on with my life,” Jade said in the video.

“A part of me is like, ‘Should I come back to YouTube right now?’ Because it’s been so long, and I actually really, really miss it. Like, I genuinely miss filming,” Jade goes on to say. “I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same, because this is something that I’m really passionate about and something I really like to do…”

Lori Loughlin and her husband face a 20-year maximum prison sentence if they are convicted.