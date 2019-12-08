Sacramento State Leftist to Black Conservative Student: ‘You’re Going to End Up F*cking Dead’

An alleged leftist and LGBT activist at California State University, Sacramento (Sacramento State) appeared to assault a black conservative student on video, before shouting, “you’re going to end up fucking dead.”

A confrontation between two Sacramento State students, alleged LGBT activist Keaton Hill and black conservative student Floyd Johnson II, was captured on video and posted to social media on Friday, according to the school’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.

In the video, the man identified as Hill can be heard shouting, “you’re going to end up fucking dead” after appearing to strike Johnson, who is the former president of the school’s College Republicans student group.

Watch below:

This deranged leftist and LGBT activist named Keaton Hill assaulted and threatened to kill @FJtheDeuce, a black conservative at Sacramento State. This is reportedly the 2nd time Keaton has violently attacked college Republicans at @sacstate. pic.twitter.com/7MtvF5IqCe — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) December 6, 2019

“There’s nothing wrong with this,” said Johnson. “What have I done?”

“You’re harassing me,” responded the man identified as Hill, who then immediately lunged at Johnson, causing the video to go out of focus.

“That is not okay,” exclaimed Johnson.

Hill then turned to walk away.

“You cannot do that,” continued Johnson as he followed Hill out of the building. “That is battery. That is assault.”

Hill then turned around and attempted to lunge at Johnson again, striking the student so that his video went out of focus once more.

“Motherfucker,” shouted Hill as someone appeared to hold him back in an effort to prevent him from attacking the conservative student again. “You’re going to end up fucking dead.”

“You’re going to end up fucking dead,” Hill shouted again, before breaking free and striking Johnson for a third time.

The Sacramento State police arrived on the scene, where both Johnson and Hill claimed to have filed reports, according to the State Hornet.

The newspaper added that Hill later apologized “for lunging at Floyd’s phone,” but insisted his attack “was not without provocation.”

“I am deeply disturbed and appalled to learn that there was a fistfight on campus today between students,” said Sacramento State University President Robert Nelsen in an email on Friday. “Today’s incident in no way reflects Sacramento State’s values. Violence on our campus will not be tolerated.”

Johnson told Breitbart News that Friday’s incident was not Hill’s first time attempting to physically strike conservative students, and shared a March 2019 video, which appears to show Hill in a similar confrontation.

Watch below:

Yesterday Keaton Hill, a liberal activist and Elizabeth Warren supporter, assaulted @FJtheDeuce for being conservative, & it wasn't the first time. Earlier this year, Keaton violently attacked Floyd & another black conservative. Why does @sacstate let this maniac still go there? pic.twitter.com/ekdev8VYLP — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) December 7, 2019

With regards to Friday’s incident, Johnson told Breitbart News that the confrontation had stemmed from a Facebook post Hill had made, which read, “That article is a bunch of biased crap. I hope that kid on your page dies of whatever cancer they have.”

Hill’s comment was allegedly in response to a Facebook post containing a pro-life article, as well as a reference to a friend’s child who is battling cancer.

“I then commented that I noticed that he was in my class and how it was detestable to wish death on a someone,” explained Johnson to Breitbart News.

Johnson added that Hill cursed at him the following day in class, whereafter Johnson told him “not to talk to my friends like that,” in reference to Hill’s social media post.

“And that’s where the recording picks up,” said Johnson. “After the video a witness told me and the police officer making the report that he called me an ‘Uncle Tom.'”

