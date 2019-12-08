Twitter Locks Accounts of Journalists Who Tweeted Saudi Terrorist’s Stated Motivations

Twitter locked the accounts of journalist Andy Ngo and documentary filmmaker and journalist Mike Cernovich after they shared links to the stated motivations of Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, the Saudi Arabian national responsible for the Pensacola terror attack.

Alshamrani, a Saudi Arabian aviation student, killed three innocents when he opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday. Six other Saudi nationals, including three who allegedly filmed the attack, were arrested following the shooting.

The attacker posted his motivations on Twitter. As Breitbart News previously reported:

The SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist media, identified the gunman as Mohammed al-Shamrani, saying he had posted a short manifesto on Twitter that read: “I’m against evil, and America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil.”

“Earlier today the Saudi terrorist tweeted out his motivation for today’s attack,” said Cernovich. “I posted a screen cap of the tweet, because this information is clearly newsworthy. Twitter forced me to delete the delete.”

Earlier today the Saudi terrorist tweeted out his motivation for today’s attack. I posted a screen cap of the tweet, because this information is clearly newsworthy. Twitter forced me to delete the delete. pic.twitter.com/sYx9cmHvlr — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 7, 2019

Journalist Andy Ngo, an increasingly frequent target of Twitter censorship, also had his account locked. Twitter recently locked Ngo’s account for posting statistics challenging a left-wing narrative about an alleged “epidemic” of murders against transgender people in the United States, forcing him to delete the factually accurate tweet before restoring his account.

.@MrAndyNgo has been suspended for sharing the screenshots from the suspected Pensacola terrorist attacks Twitter account – per Andy — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 7, 2019

Twitter says that posting the terrorist’s manifesto is a violation of the Twitter rules. A company spokeswoman said that the account locks are “in line with how we’ve handled issues of this nature previously.”

Twitter did not respond to queries about whether exceptions to the policy should be made for journalists, extremism experts, historians, and other subject matter experts.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.