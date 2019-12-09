Prof. Jonathan Turley Claims Harassment After Testifying at Impeachment Hearing

Professor Jonathan Turley of George Washington University Law School claims that he received threatening messages after his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee last week. Turley was the only law professor on a panel that argued against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Turley argued that Americans, in the current political climate, are blind to opposing viewpoints. Turley wrote that this claim was evidenced by the “threatening” messages he received to his home after giving his testimony. Additional calls and messages made to George Washington University demanded that Turley be fired.

In my testimony Wednesday, I lamented that, as in the impeachment of President Clinton from 1998 to 1999, there is an intense “rancor and rage” and “stifling intolerance” that blinds people to opposing views. My call for greater civility and dialogue may have been the least successful argument I made to the committee. Before I finished my testimony, my home and office were inundated with threatening messages and demands that I be fired from George Washington University for arguing that, while a case for impeachment can be made, it has not been made on this record.

Turley claimed that Democrats have not made a strong argument in favor of impeachment. According to the Turley, President Trump’s record is “comparably thin” compared to previous impeachments of American presidents.

My objection is not that you cannot impeach Trump for abuse of power but that this record is comparably thin compared to past impeachments and contains conflicts, contradictions, and gaps including various witnesses not subpoenaed. I suggested that Democrats drop the arbitrary schedule of a vote by the end of December and complete their case and this record before voting on any articles of impeachment. In my view, they have not proven abuse of power in this incomplete record.

