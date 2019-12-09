Sen. Rick Scott Pens Letter Warning of Chinese Influence on Campus

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) penned a letter last week to Florida’s public universities to warn them of Chinese government efforts to undermine free expression on American college campuses.

According to a report by Campus Reform, Sen. Rick Scott is letting Florida’s public universities know that the Chinese government is using its influence to undermine messaging and free speech principles on American college campuses.

In the letter, Sen. Scott asks public university leaders to examine their relationships with organizations that may be funded by the Chinese government. “Have you identified any faculty member or university employee that has shared unauthorized information with a foreign entity?” Scott writes in the letter.

In the letter, Scott argues that Americans should be concerned about Communist China’s attempts to undermine American industry. Scott claims that research institutions, including public universities in Florida, are susceptible to manipulation by Chinese entities like the Confucius Institute.