Facebook, Google No Longer on Top 10 ‘Best Places to Work’ List

Bloomberg reports that major Silicon Valley tech firms such as Facebook and Google which were once considered highly desirable workplaces have dropped off Glassdoor’s Top 10 “best place to work” list. It appears that the Big Tech Masters of the Universe, which were once attractive to younger workers due to a number of perks and employee benefits, are no longer considered fun places to work.

Glassdoor released its annual rankings of the top ten “best places to work” in the U.S. on Tuesday. Topping the list was cloud-computing software firm HubSpot, DocuSign came in third and Ultimate Software was eighth on the list. Facebook has previously been rated as the “best place to work” three times in the past ten years, but this year was ranked 23rd on the list, the lowest position for the firm since it made the list ion 2011 as the top-rated workplace.

Google was voted the “best place to work” in 2015 and was a Top-10 finisher for eight years before that. This year it came in at number 11 on Glassdoor’s list, while Apple Inc. was ranked 84th despite previously ranking in the top-25. Amazon Inc. failed to make the list for the 12th straight year, which is unsurprising given its history of negative internal culture which just this week sparked protests in Chicago.

Microsoft Corp. actually went up in rankings moving to number 21 on the list, up from number 34 the year previously. Some other tech firms made the list for the first time, such as SurveyMonkey which ranked at number 33, Dell Technologies Inc. came in at 67, and Slack Technologies inc. came in at number 69.

