Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Announces $145 Million ‘Free Community College’ Plan

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) has announced a $145 million plan to offer free community college to low and middle-income students. The offer will only be available to students that are willing to pursue high-demand jobs.
According to a local news report, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has announced plans to offer free community college. The program, which will be offered to low and middle-income students, will cost an estimated $145 million in just the first two years.
“This is an investment in equity and our economy — by helping Virginians get the skills they need, we’re building a world-class workforce while ensuring all Virginians can support themselves, their families, and their communities,” Northam said in a short statement.
James Toscano, the president of a non-profit that advocates for free community college, told local reporters that Northam’s proposal will level out the playing field between universities.
“The governor’s proposal provides a very positive link between higher education funding and certain employers’ needs. Perhaps more importantly, it opens up a much bigger conversation about how the state funds its public colleges and who benefits most,” Toscano said.
“The $145 million budget initiative represents just a fraction of the billions in total state spending on higher education that favors a few resource-rich universities — with no affordability or employment outcomes required,” Toscano added.
Breitbart News reported in September that presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders wants to “cancel all student debt.”
“And what we will also do – because this is an incredible burden on millions and millions of young people who did nothing wrong except try to get the education they need – we are going to cancel all student debt in this country,” Sanders said at the time.
Earlier in December, Breitbart News reported on Gov. Northam’s latest gun control effort, telling gun owners to register their AR-15’s with the state or hand them over.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.