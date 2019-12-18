Facebook, Google Fight Back Against User Privacy Law in India

Social media giants are fighting back against a new privacy law in India that would force companies like Google and Facebook to tighten their policies on user data privacy.

According to a report by Reuters, a new user privacy law in India is facing fierce opposition from companies like Facebook and Google.

India’s privacy bill was designed to protect the private data of social media users. Now, the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe are concerned that privacy laws like India’s Personal Data Protection Bill could make it more difficult for them to sell private user data.

“The plans signal India’s privacy bill could deepen bilateral strains. Washington has been upset with new stringent data storage rules that affect credit card companies and has also protested against e-commerce rules which have hurt firms such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O),” the report reads.

Trade unions that advocate for tech and social media companies argue that privacy bills will increase their costs. They claim specifically that legislation aimed at increasing user privacy will raise compliance costs associated with making sure that the company’s platform is consistent with the protections set forth in the new regulation.

Breitbart News reported in September that U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria argued that Facebook’s view of user privacy is “so wrong.”

“Facebook’s motion to dismiss is littered with assumptions about the degree to which social media users can reasonably expect their personal information and communications to remain private. Facebook’s view is so wrong,” Chhabria wrote.