St. Olaf College Conservative Students ‘Swatted’ with False Gun Report

Conservative students at St. Olaf College in Minnesota were “swatted” after someone called in a false report that the students were hiding guns and ammunition in their dorm room.

According to a report by The College Fix, a group of conservative students at St. Olaf’s College in Minnesota were raided by campus police after someone called in a false report, claiming that the student’s dorm room contained guns and ammunition.

“Swatting” is an internet tactic during which the “swatter” calls in a false tip to police. In most cases, the “swatter” tells emergency services that the person they are targeting is prepared to commit a violent act so that a SWAT team will be sent to the person’s residence. Some “swatting” attempts have proven fatal. Breitbart News reported in March that a 26-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2017 “swatting” that claimed the life of his target.

After receiving a report that a group of conservative students was hoarding guns and ammunition in a campus dorm room, St. Olaf College campus police raided the student’s dorm room. However, the officers did not find weapons or ammunition in the room.

“We essentially got swatted, it was just a prank or an attack, something made to intimidate us, something made to make it difficult for us to study for finals and to make us uncomfortable here on campus,” one of the targeted students said.

In a statement, St. Olaf College Dean Rosalyn Eaton still thanked the students that called in the false tip.

“We know this is a stressful time on campus,” a St. Olaf College dean wrote in a statement. “We appreciate the individuals who alerted the college to these concerns, the residents who were cooperative during the search, and the college staff members who acted quickly.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.