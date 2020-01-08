Police: Hairstylist Named Kevin Bacon Killed, Eaten on Grindr Date

Police say that a Michigan hairstylist named Kevin Bacon was murdered, mutilated, and partially eaten by a man he met on the gay dating site Grindr.

The 25-year-old victim reportedly met Mark Latunski on Christmas Eve after contact through the dating app, police in Corunna, Michigan said, according to M-Live.

The victim’s family contacted police after he did not show up for a family breakfast on Christmas Day.

Investigators discovered Bacon’s car in a Dollar General store parking lot and tracked his movements to the accused killer’s home in Shiawassee County.

Police reported finding Bacon’s body hanging from the ankles in the rafters of Latunski’s home. An investigation revealed that Bacon’s throat was slit, and he was stabbed several times in the back.

At some point, investigators say, Latunski allegedly cut off the victim’s testicles and ate them.

Doctors say that Latunski has a history of refusing to take his medication to manage his mental health problems. He has also had trouble holding a steady job.

The news brought famed actor, Kevin Bacon, to social media to wish the victim’s family his condolences.

“For obvious reasons, I’m thinking this morning about the friends and family of this young person Kevin Bacon,” the Footlose star wrote on Instagram.

“His life was taken from him much too soon. His love was hair dressing. I bet he would have done a great job on this mess on my head. RIP KB,” Bacon added.

