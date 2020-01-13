Police: Politically Connected Boston Man Posed as Uber Driver, Assaulted Woman

Alvin Campbell Jr., the brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell, has been accused of posing as an Uber driver in order to sexually assault a woman.

NBC Boston reports that Alvin Campbell Jr., the brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell, was held on $250,000 cash bail after allegedly posing as an Uber driver in order to kidnap and rape a woman leaving a Boston nightclub last month. The assault reportedly took place at the woman’s home in Rhode Island.

Court documents state that the woman was leaving the Harp club following a holiday party on December 7 when she ordered an Uber to take her home. The woman allegedly walked outside where she saw a vehicle that did not match the description of her Uber vehicle but entered the car after the driver called her by name. The woman was intoxicated following the party and was unable to recall what happened while she was a passenger in the vehicle.

Authorities say that Campbell drove the woman to Cumberland, Rhode Island, where he sexually assaulted her. The women stated that she recalled waking up naked with the man who drove her home who was also naked. Court documents state that the two left the women home and traveled to a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant, shortly afterward, the man dropped the woman off at a CVS.

Campbell was arrested after authorities identified his vehicle by analyzing surveillance footage and GPS data. Campbell is currently a suspect in two other sexual assault cases according to prosecutors. Campbell’s sister, Andrea Campbell, stated that she was “heartbroken, saddened and devastated” by the news.

In a statement, she said: “I will continue to pray for the victim who had the courage to come forward and I want her to get all of the supports, services, and protections she is entitled to. I will also pray for my brother. I’m trusting that the judicial process will ensure that justice is served.”

