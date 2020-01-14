Dickinson College Students Vote to Ban Israeli Hummus

Dickinson College students voted recently to suspend the sale of Sabra brand hummus at campus dining facilities after student protesters linked the Israel-based company to the Israeli Defense Force. Dickinson rejected the student’s vote, stating that it has not joined boycotts of Israel in the past and “reject the current call for boycott on the same grounds.”

According to a report by Campus Reform, Dickinson College students voted recently to stop selling Sabra brand hummus in response to a student protest over the company’s ties to the Israeli Defense Force.

A resolution brought before the Dickinson College student government entitled “A Resolution To Endorse the Banning of Sabra Hummus from the Devil’s Den” demanded that administrators pull the product from campus dining facilities. The resolution also made the claim that one of Sabra’s owners, the Strauss Group, donates to the Israeli Defense Force.

“Sabra Hummus is a brand partially owned by the Strauss Group, which is a company that financially and morally supports the Golani and Givati bridge of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF),” the resolution reads.

“These brigades of the IDF commit human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and the support of Sabra products helps the Strauss Group support the Israeli Defence Force brigade which maintains a cycle of oppression for Palestinian people in violation of international law,” the resolutions adds.

Despite the student activist’s efforts, the university quickly shot down plans to remove Sabra products from campus. In a press release, the university said that they have historically rejected student demands to break relationships with Israel and will continue to do so.

“As an institution that deeply values global diversity and civil discussion and debate, Dickinson opposes this boycott,” the university wrote in the press release. “In 2014, we rejected the call from the American Studies Association to boycott Israeli universities and instead maintained our ongoing relationships with three Israeli institutions. We reject the current call for boycott on the same grounds.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.