District Attorney: Drexel Professor Spent $96,000 in Federal Grants at Strip Clubs

Former Drexel University Professor Chikaodinaka Nwankpa was arrested this week on charges that he illegally spent $96,000 from a federal research grant at strip clubs. The charges at strip clubs are about half of the $185,000 in total that Nwankpa is alleged to have misused.

According to a report by Campus Reform, Drexel University Professor Chikaodinaka Nwankpa was arrested this week in connection with his alleged improper spending of a federal research grant.

Breitbart News reported in October that Nwankpa had resigned from Drexel University after it realized that he spent as much as $185,000 in federal research grants on personal expenditures. Approximately half of the funds were spent at adult entertainment venues.

Nwankpa was arrested by Drexel University police on Monday and subsequently released on $25,000 bail. Nwankpa will be back in court on January 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Nwankpa initially tried to hide his spending habits from the university. However, an investigation by the district attorney’s office revealed that 48 percent of charges made by Nwankpa to grant accounts were made on weekends. Additionally, 63 percent of charges were made between midnight and 2:00 a.m.

In a statement, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krassner said that Nwankpa will have to “answer for his crimes.”

“Mr. Nwankpa inappropriately and criminally diverted tens of thousands of dollars that were allocated for research purposes toward his own private enjoyment. He betrayed Drexel University and tuition-paying students he was paid to educate,” District Attorney Krasner said in a press release. “After a comprehensive investigation by our office’s Economic Crimes Unit, Mr. Nwankpa will have his day in court and will have to answer for his crimes. I’d like to thank Drexel University and the Drexel University Police Department for their work throughout this investigation.”

