Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Asked Elon Musk How to Fix His Platform

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reportedly asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk how he should fix the social media platform, Musk reportedly told Dorsey that “bots and troll armies” were the issue to focus on.

Business Insider reports that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey spoke with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday via video call in front of thousands of Twitter employees. During the call, Dorsey asked Musk what he would do if he were running Twitter.

Musk replied that being able to determine who was a real user and who was fake was key: “Is this a real person, or is this a bot net, or a sort of troll army, or something like that?” Musk continued adding: “Basically, how do you tell if the feedback is real or someone trying to manipulate the system, or probably real, or probably trying to manipulate the system. What do people actually want? What are people actually upset about versus manipulation of the system by various interest groups?”

Musk is a prolific Twitter user who has caused multiple controversies for his companies and himself by tweeting. Musk was sued by British cave rescuer Vern Unsworth after he referred to the cave diver as a “pedo guy.” In August of 2018, Musk infamously tweeted that he had the “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 a share, this resulted in an SEC investigation that forced Musk to step down as chairman of the Tesla board for three years and pay a fine of $20 million. Tesla was also slapped with a $20 million fine over Musk’s tweet.

Dorsey has previously praised Musk’s use of Twitter, describing his account as “a really good model of how to use it well.”

