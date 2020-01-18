Student Demand Answers from Parents After College Admissions Bribe Scandal

The children of those involved in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal now want answers from their parents. In one case highlighted by the Wall Street Journal, Devin Sloane was arrested in connection with a bribe he made to have his son admitted to a top school, leaving his son wondering why his father didn’t believe in him in the first place.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the sons and daughters of the parents that bribed top universities in exchange for admission are now dealing with the wounds created by their actions.

When Matteo Sloane confronted his father, Devin, after he posted $500,000 bail, he had two questions for him. “Why didn’t you believe in me?” Matteo asked his father when he returned from jail. “Why didn’t you trust me?”

“I never stopped believing in you, not even for one second,” Matteo’s father responded. “I lost sight of what was right, and I lost belief in myself.”

In the courtroom, Devin Sloane and his attorney tried to point the finger at bribery scandal mastermind William “Rick” Singer. Prosecutors alleged that Sloane purchased water-polo equipment, swimwear, and an Italian flag to stage a photograph in their home pool. Devin even paid someone to manipulate the photo to make it look like Matteo was competing in an international water polo event. The prosecutors alleged that Matteo, who was not a water-polo player, participated in the scandal by posing for the photo.

Devin Sloane is currently serving a four-month prison sentence for his role in the Varsity Blues scandal. Matteo Sloane is still a student at USC. Breitbart News reported in March that Lori Loughlin’s daughters, who were allegedly admitted to USC as a result of her parent’s bribes, dropped out of the university over “bullying.”

