Apple’s Supplier in China Says Coronavirus Won’t Hurt iPhone Production

Apple supplier Foxconn has stated that it has a plan in place to continue to meet all manufacturing obligations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China and that iPhone production should not be affected.

Reuters reports that Apple’s Taiwan-based supplier Foxconn has stated that it plans to meet all manufacturing obligations in China as the country deals with the contagious coronavirus. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said in a statement on Tuesday:

We do not comment on our specific production practices, but we can confirm that we have measures in place to ensure that we can continue to meet all global manufacturing obligations. Foxconn is closely monitoring the current public health challenge linked to the coronavirus and we are applying all recommended health and hygiene practices to all aspects of our operations in the affected markets. Our facilities in China are following holiday schedules and will continue to do so until all businesses have resumed standard operating hours,

Apple has closed one of its Chinese-based stores and restricted store hours in response to the coronavirus according to CEO Tim Cook. The Apple CEO added that the company was “restricting travel to business-critical travel,” for employees. Cook said in an interview with CNBC that this quarter’s earnings could be affected by the virus, stating:”There’s more uncertainty, it’s a very fluid situation.”

Media reports and stock market analysts have demonstrated concern about Foxconn’s ability to keep production up despite the coronavirus. Analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities said that Apple could be in trouble if employees across Foxconn and other component manufacturing hubs in China are physically restricted. “If the China outbreak becomes more spread it could negatively impact the supply chain which would be a major investor worry,” he said

Foxconn is based in Taiwan but employs one million workers in communist China across a dozen factories making it the country’s largest private employer.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com