Mike Pence to Charlie Kirk: Democrat Party ‘Seems Overtaken by Left-Wing Radicals’

Vice President Mike Pence told Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Thursday’s episode of The Charlie Kirk Show that the Democrat Party “seems to be overtaken by left-wing radicals who support not only this partisan impeachment, but late-term abortion, open borders, [and] free health care for illegal immigrants.”

“We saw resistance and obstruction culminating in this partisan impeachment for the last three years,” said Pence. “To be honest with you, Charlie, a lot of it feels just more of the same.”

“For two and a half years, we heard Democrats talk about Russian collusion— until the Mueller report was completed and the Justice Department found no collusion, no obstruction, case closed,” added the vice president, “and then off we are on the basis of a phone call.”

Vice President Pence continued:

The American people could read the transcript. They could see there was no quid pro quo, the president did nothing wrong. Ukraine received the aid, and all of this just feels to me an un-ending effort by Democrats that literally began on our Inauguration Day to overturn the results of the 2016 election. But I’ll be honest with you, Charlie, as I travel across Iowa today, as I’ve been traveling all across the country, I think the American people see through it. I think they see a president who’s rebuilt our military, who’s revived the American economy, who’s appointed a record umber of conservatives to our courts at every level, who has America standing tall in the world again, respected as never before.

“And then contrast that with a Democratic Party that just seems to be overtaken by left-wing radicals who support not only this partisan impeachment, but late-term abortion, open borders, free health care for illegal immigrants,” added Pence.

“I mean it’s socialist policies that literally impoverished millions over the last century, and robbed the liberties of generations,” the vice president affirmed. “I mean, to think that Bernie Sanders is leading in the polls in the Democratic Party here in Iowa here today — an avowed socialist — it really tells you all you need to know about today’s Democratic Party.”

Pence and Kirk also discussed the Trump administration’s recent success with the signing of the USMCA.

“It seems as if there’s just a record amount of progress being made on trade, international diplomacy, economic results,” said Kirk, “and meanwhile you have this circus going on in the United States — Congress right now.”

“I just first want to compliment you on your personal leadership on the USMCA,” added the TPUSA founder. “I know you put a lot of work into it, and now it’s signed, sealed, and delivered for the American worker — something that the media basically gave no coverage to at all whatsoever.”

The vice president added that it was President Donald Trump who, as a candidate, “spoke boldly” to the Republican Party about the need for negotiating a new trade deal.

“We challenged them to bring the bill to the floor,” said Pence of the Democrats. “The president continued to challenge them, and just before Christmas, finally Democrats in Congress voted to approve the USMCA.”

“Almost reluctantly,” noted Kirk. “It’s almost as if they didn’t want to give Trump the win.”

“It’s the largest trade deal in American history,” added the vice president of the USMCA. “We think it’s literally going to create millions of new jobs in the years ahead, invite all new investment in manufacturing and in agriculture, and also be a framework for future trade deals.”

