Poll: 40% of Americans Would Prefer Student Debt Forgiveness to Free Health Care

A new poll reveals that 40 percent of Americans would prefer student debt forgiveness to universal health care. Student loan debt in America topped $1.7 trillion last week.

The survey, which was conducted by LendEDU, revealed that nearly half of Americans would support student debt forgiveness, which would cost approximately $1.7 trillion. Meanwhile, providing universal health care would cost much more. Analysts estimate that providing free healthcare to all Americans would cost between $25 trillion and $36 trillion.

While the complete cancellation of this nation’s $1.61 trillion in outstanding student loan debt would presumably cost somewhere around that figure, the estimated price of free universal health care would likely fall somewhere between $25 trillion and $36 trillion over 10 years according to various plans from think-tanks and economists. Perhaps, like most things, the answer lies in the pockets of Americans. While recent student loan borrowers owe $28,565 in student loan debt, the costs of health care over a lifetime will usually far exceed that.

Breitbart News reported last week on a viral video in which a father confronted presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren over her proposal to erase student loan debt. “So you’re going to pay for people who didn’t save any money and those of us who did the right thing get screwed?” the father asked Warren.

Breitbart News reported in October that employees at Sallie Mae, a consumer bank that provides loans for college, were gifted vacations to Hawaii. The Sallie Mae trip to Hawaii took place as total student loan debt in American topped $1.6 trillion.