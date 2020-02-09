Boston Public School Teacher’s Union Promotes ‘Black Lives Matter’ Shirts in Classrooms

A Boston teacher’s union president has come under fire this week after encouraging Boston public school teachers to wear “Black Lives Matter” apparel to school. The Boston Police Union condemned the teacher demonstration, arguing that “Black Lives Matter” activists make police work “more dangerous than ever.”

Boston Police Patrolmen’s Union President Michael Leary penned a letter in which he criticized the teacher’s demonstration. Leary argued that groups like Black Lives Matter have unfairly maligned police officers as “racist” who target “innocent people.”

“Policing has always been a dangerous profession, but groups like Black Lives Matter, by inaccurately demonizing police as racists who kill innocent people, have made policing more dangerous than ever before,” Leary wrote.

Lawyers for Civil Rights Executive Director Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal defended the teacher’s demonstration. “To be clear, Black Lives Matter is not against police,” Espinoza-Madrigal. “It is against police racism and violence toward Black people. Calling Black Lives Matter an ‘anti-police organization’ is at best misinformed, if not deliberately misleading and incendiary. ”

The Boston branch of the NAACP drafted a letter this week in support of Boston teachers that participated in the demonstration.

“There are many police officers who understand the ideals and values behind BLM and align themselves with BLM and other social justice organizations,” the NAACP’s letter reads. “We do not believe BLM is synonymous with ‘anti-police.’ In fact, we believe that BLM is a reflection of the historical mistreatment of Black and brown people in this country, not only by law enforcement but also by a culture that has quietly undermined the value of the lives of Black and brown people.”

