Poll: New Hampshire College Students Favor Bernie Sanders – but Less than Young Democrats Nationally

A new poll revealed that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the preferred Democratic presidential candidate of college students in the state of New Hampshire. Residents of the state will vote in their primary for the 2020 presidential election cycle on Tuesday. 35 percent of college students in the state support Sanders, which is actually lower than Democratic students nationally.

According to a report by Campus Reform, students in the state of New Hampshire strongly prefer a socialist candidate over other Democratic candidates for president.

A poll conducted by Chegg and College Pulse this week revealed that Bernie Sanders is the most popular candidate with young voters heading into Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. Bernie Sanders received 35 percent of the vote from New Hampshire college students. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg trails Sanders at 26 percent. Senator Elizabeth Warren trails the front of the pack at 11 percent.

Bernie Sanders is actually less popular with students in New Hampshire than he is with all Democratic college students around the country.

“The race is tighter in New Hampshire than nationally among Democratic college students,” the Chegg report reads. “Nationally, Bernie Sanders has a major lead with 47 percent, followed by Elizabeth Warren with 19 percent, Andrew Yang with 13 percent, Pete Buttigieg with 8 percent, and Joe Biden with 7 percent.”

Breitbart News reported last week that Sanders told a New Hampshire crowd that an “assault weapons” ban would just be the start of his plans to restrict gun rights in America.