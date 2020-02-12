Bucknell Prof: Rush Limbaugh Should Be ‘Fed to Eagles’

Bucknell University Professor Michael Drexler came under fire this week for a tweet in which he argued that legendary conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh should be “fed to eagles.” Drexler’s tweet came after Limbaugh announced that he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Bucknell University Professor Michael Drexler had some harsh words for Rush Limbaugh recently. According to a report by the College Fix, Drexler is facing criticism over a tweet in which he called for Rush Limbaugh to be “plucked out and fed to eagles.”

“Rush Limbaugh is one of the worst people to ever walk this planet,” Drexler tweeted. “He is a scar on this nation, deserving only to be plucked out and fed to eagles. Medal of shame. Badge of dishonor. Death, thou too shalt die!”

Rush Limbaugh is one of the worst people to ever walk this planet. He is a scar on this nation, deserving only to be plucked out and fed to eagles. Medal of shame. Badge of dishonor. Death, thou too shalt die! — The Bewildered Bison 🔥 (@MichaelJDrexler) February 5, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Drexler has used violent imagery in his tweets. In October, Drexler seemed to suggest that Republican Congressman Fred Keller of Pennsylvania should be hung.

“I’m out of rope! What’s left of rope? Hey @RepFredKeller! Do you think no one is paying attention. You are a traitor! I hope you die in jail,” Drexler tweeted. “You are rot! Nothing better than a poisonous mushroom.”

Last year, Drexler protested when Heather Mac Donald came to campus for a guest lecture event. “I don’t see how her presence her makes campus better,” Drexler told the Bucknell student newspaper. “But if there are people who wish to give her a platform, let them take responsibility for paying for it themselves. And don’t expect the campus not to react negatively.”

Drexler isn’t the first educator to face a backlash for comments on Limbaugh. UC Riverside Professor Reza Aslan called Limbaugh a “curse upon this nation.” A Milwaukee high school teacher was placed on leave after calling Limbaugh’s cancer diagnosis “awesome” and saying he hopes Limbaugh dies a “painful” death.