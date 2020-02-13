Education Department Investigating Harvard, Yale over Foreign Funding

The Education Department announced this week that it is investigating Harvard and Yale over their possible connections to foreign governments. Universities around the country have been accused of soliciting funding from foreign governments and have reportedly come forward to report $6.5 billion in previously undisclosed foreign funding.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Harvard and Yale are facing a federal investigation over their alleged ties to foreign governments.

The report suggests that Yale has failed to disclose at least $375 million in funding from foreign governments. The contributions to Yale reportedly came from nations such as Saudi Arabia, China, and Qatar.

The Education Department said Yale had failed to disclose at least $375 million in foreign funding after filing no reports from 2014-17, according to a document viewed by the Journal. The department, also in a letter Tuesday to the university, sought records regarding contributions from Saudi Arabia, China and its telecom giants, Peking University’s Yenching Academy, the National University of Singapore, Qatar and others. It also asked the university to detail foreign funding of Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center and the new Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs.

Harvard and Yale are not the first universities to be investigated by the federal government over possible ties to foreign governments. Similar investigations have been conducted into other high-profile institutions such as Georgetown, Cornell, and MIT.

Universities are required by law to disclose contributions from foreign entities that are worth $250,000 or more. The Education Department claims that American universities and colleges may have failed to disclose as much as $6.5 billion in foreign funding.

Education Department officials said in the document viewed by the Journal that its investigations have prompted public and private universities across the country to come forward since July 2019 to collectively report more than $6.5 billion in previously undisclosed foreign funding. There has been much concern over the past year over undue influence by foreign governments on American universities and colleges. Breitbart News has reported extensively on the Confucius Institute, an organization funded by the Chinese government that has been accused of censoring discourse on campus.

