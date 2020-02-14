Canadian Professor: ‘PAW Patrol’ Is ‘Capitalist Propaganda’

A professor at The King’s University College in Canada is making the case that the popular children’s show PAW Patrol is harmful because it promotes distrust of government and acceptance of capitalism.

According to a report by the CBC, King’s University College Professor Liam Kennedy recently published a research article that made the case that PAW Patrol teaches small children to reject government regulation in favor of capitalism.

For the uninitiated, PAW Patrol is a popular children’s television series that airs on Nickelodeon in the United States about a series of dogs that band together to provide private emergency services in their town which is run by a corrupt mayor.

In the paper, Kennedy argues that PAW Patrol “encourages complicity in a global capitalist system that produces inequalities and causes environmental harms.” Kennedy, the father of a two-year-old boy, does not allow his son to watch the show.

Here’s a brief synopsis of the argument @KennedyLiamc makes in his piece. It’s published in the journal, @CultureCrime. Looking forward to this chat at 8:20. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/7Uhve0S2Yu — Rebecca Zandbergen (@RebeccaZandberg) February 7, 2020

“I’ll start with the depiction of the state. Mayor Humdinger and Mayor Goodway — kind of the representatives of the state or the government — are portrayed negatively,” Kennedy said during a conversation with the CBC. “Mayor Humdinger is portrayed as unethical or corrupt. Mayor Goodway as hysterical, bumbling, incompetent,” Kennedy added.

When Kennedy was pressed on the absurdity of his claims, he relented. “I don’t think it’s the worst thing ever to exist,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy faced mockery and criticism on Twitter after his interview with the CBC was shared across the internet.

“My son watches paw patrol and now he runes around the house screaming ‘fuck the working class,” one user joked.

my son watches paw patrol and now he runs around the house screaming "fuck the working class" — Mike Pfeil (@mikeFAIL) February 10, 2020

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates from academia.