University of Utah Offers Students Sexual ‘Pleasure Packs’ for Valentine’s Day

The University of Utah offered its students free “pleasure packs” ahead of Valentine’s Day, which even included condoms, lubricants, and oral dams, as well as a delivery service straight to students’ dorm rooms.

“What type of lubricant do you prefer?” asks the University of Utah of its students in the order for the school’s very own “Pleasure Pack Delivery Service.”

Students at the University of Utah are able to order their own customized “Pleasure Pack” through the school’s free condom and lubricant service, according to a report by Campus Reform.

The report also noted that the order form provided by the university also encourages students to share via a survey which “barrier methods” they use while engaging in sexual activity after they customize their pleasure packs, which are then delivered for “free” to their dorm room doors.

Students can also read the university-provided “Get to Know Your Lube” guide before making a decision about which one they’d like to order, according to Campus Reform.

Moreover, students are also asked to disclose the details surrounding their sexual orientation — selecting from options which include “exclusively gay,” “mostly gay,” “not sure or questioning,” and “I’ll explain in my own words.”

“You can customize your pleasure pack with supplies such as external or internal condoms, oral dams, and lube,” reads the website for the service. “You can mix and match up to two types of barriers for 5 counts of each.”

The website also includes an instructional video by Planned Parenthood on the topic of condoms.

“As an office, we serve to cultivate a holistically well and safe campus community,” said a spokesperson from the school’s Center for Student Wellness to Campus Reform. “We believe that all students (and individuals) should have easy access to barrier methods.”

“With this initiative, we strive to increase access to safer sex supplies and increase sexual and reproductive health knowledge,” the spokesperson added. “When it comes to ‘pleasure,’ we want to spark the conversation of encouraging individuals to talk about what they want and don’t want.”

“Communicating about sex is the best way to practice consent,” elaborated the wellness center. “In turn, this will promote healthier relationships.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.