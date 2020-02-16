Report: NYU Prof. Leads Anarchist Group That Masterminded Subway Vandalism Attack

New York University Professor Amin Husain is allegedly behind the New York City subway protests that resulted in thousands of dollars of damage. At the end of January, protesters destroyed turnstiles and spray-painted violent messages throughout the city’s large subway system.

According to a report by the New York Post, NYU Professor Amin Husain has been accused of leading the city-wide subway protest that took place on January 31. Hundreds of protesters stormed the subway system and damaged equipment and vandalized walls with messages promoting their cause.

NYU Professor Amin Husain, an adjunct professor at New York University’s Center for Experiment Humanities, urged his followers to “fuck shit up” during the protest. Husain is the co-founder of a group called Decolonize This Place, an activist group that played a significant role in the subway protests. At the end of the day, the protesters had done $100,000 in damage.

Even New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the protesters. “They claimed to be representing a cause but what they did did not help any cause,” de Blasio said during a press conference. “Vandalism does not help any cause, spewing bile at cops doesn’t help any cause.”

“You can’t have a situation in New York City where people are putting up on social media intending what they’re going to do. ‘Knives, aim for their neck, blind police officers,’” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said, defending de Blasio’s comments.

This wasn’t Husain’s first protest. Husain reportedly claimed that he attacked Israeli soldiers as a teenager during an uprising in Palestine that took place in 1987. “I was throwing rocks, Molotov cocktails, the like,” Husain said in a video uncovered by the New York Post.

In a statement, New York University spokesman John Beckman attempted to downplay Husain’s role at the university.

“Our records reflect that he is one of the thousands of part-time faculty that are hired each year by schools and academic departments,” Beckman said.

