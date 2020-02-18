Twitter Temporaily Locked WikiLeaks’ Account a Week Before Julian Assange Extradition Hearing

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter locked the official account of WikiLeaks just days before Julian Assange’s extradition hearing, only unlocking it after WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson sparked a mass appeal on the platform.

Reclaim the Net reports that the account of WikiLeaks was locked according to WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson. Hrafnsson noted via his personal account that the WikiLeaks account was locked “shortly before Assange extradition hearing.” Hrafnsson’s tweet can be seen below:

A source with knowledge of the matter told Breitbart News that the account was locked based on indicators that it had been”compromised.”  According to Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks was unable to contact anyone at the social media firm. about the problem.
Twitter users expressed their belief that Assange and WikiLeaks are both being targeted:

Assange is set to have an extradition hearing in the U.K. next week which could result in him being extradited to the United States to face charges. The extradition hearing has been the subject of protests which condemn the hearing as a breach of press freedoms.

Shortly after Hrafnsson’s tweet was spread across the platform, WikiLeaks found its Twitter account unlocked:

Breitbart News will continue to report on Julian Assange and WikiLeaks.

