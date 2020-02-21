Pro-China Johns Hopkins Students Protest Against Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists

A group of approximately 100 pro-China activists protested against two guest speakers that visited Johns Hopkins University this week. The Chinese protesters were speaking out against the guest lecturers due to their calls for Hong Kong democracy and freedom from China.

According to a report by communist China’s state-run Global Times, 100 Chinese students at Johns Hopkins University protested against speeches made on campus by Hong Kong democracy advocates Joshua Wong Chi-Fung and Nathan Law Kwun-Chung.

The students occupied a portion of the campus to protest against the event. They held signs that read “Hong Kong is a part of China,” and “condemn violence.”

Wong and Law are best known for their push for democracy in Hong Kong and freedom from the oppressive communist government of China. Wong, who has been banned from international travel by a Hong Kong court, appeared at the event via a live video stream.

“Wong and Law were invited by the Johns Hopkins Foreign Affairs Symposium (FAS) to deliver a speech on Hong Kong’s so-called democratic movement,” the report reads. “The two activists became known for their leading roles in the 2014 Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong. They were also firm supporters of the violent protests that have engulfed the city since June last year.”

Zhang Shang, a student at Johns Hopkins that helped to organize the protests, argued that Wong and Law have sparked “brutal violence” and “terror-like behavior” in Hong Kong.

“They not only attempt to separate Hong Kong from China. Their so-called fight for democracy and justice and the protests they have supported brought to Hong Kong brutal violence, terror-like behavior as well as far-right nativist and racist hatred toward Chinese mainlanders. So we feel we should do something,”

