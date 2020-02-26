U. of Kansas Runs Art Contest to Bash Chick-fil-A

The University of Kansas is hosting an art contest dedicated to criticism of the popular fast-food brand Chick-fil-A. The chain found itself at the center of a controversy when it opened a Chick-fil-A location on campus, resulting in the “But the Chicken’s Good…?” contest to allow students to express what “the presence of Chick-fil-A on campus signifies to them.”

According to a report by Campus Reform, the University of Kansas is encouraging students to express their anger over the recent opening of a Chick-fil-A location on campus.

Breitbart News reported in September that the faculty of the University of Kansas called on university officials to remove the chain, which they called the “bastion of bigotry,” from campus. “The arrival of Chick-fil-A in this building is insulting, counterproductive, and unacceptable,” the faculty wrote in a letter to the university administration.

Now, an art contest created by the Sexuality & Gender Diversity Faculty & Staff Council asks students to express their frustration over Chick-fil-A’s presence on campus. The contest, which is called “But the Chicken’s Good…?,” encourages students to explore what “the presence of Chick-fil-Aon campus signifies to them.”

“Some members of KU’s community have felt alienation and anger over the University’s financial investment in a company whose owner has expressed virulent homophobic views; others cite allegiance to the food’s tastiness or the lack of other inexpensive options,” the flyer for the art contest reads.

Chick-fil-A has long been criticized for prioritizing its Christian values. In response to protests, Chick-fil-A announced in November that they would no longer donate to non-profit organizations that have historically advocated for traditional marriage.

