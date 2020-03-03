Twitter Tells Employees to Work from Home over Coronavirus Fears

Twitter has instructed its employees to work from home in order to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

The LA Times reports that San Francisco-based social media firm Twitter has instructed its employees to work from home if possible due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus. The firm wrote in a blog post: “Beginning today, we are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they’re able. Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us — and the world around us.”

Twitter’s announcement comes following the news that cases of coronavirus had been identified in San Matero, Santa Clara, Sonoma, and Placer counties, and that four people had died from the virus in Washington state bringing the total U.S. death toll of COVID-19 to six. On Sunday, Twitter announced that it was suspending all non-critical business travel and events.

Other tech firms such as Google, Facebook, and Apple have stated that they are restricting travel to and from China. Google has also restricted travel to Japan, South Korea, Iran, and Italy while Amazon and Salesforce have both frozen all nonessential business travel indefinitely.

Google also confirmed reports on Monday that it had asked 8,000 of its workers at the company’s offices in Dublin, Ireland, to work from home following reports of a possible coronavirus infection at the offices. A Google spokesperson wrote in an email: “We continue to take precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of our workforce. In accordance with the advice of medical experts, and as part of that effort we have asked our Dublin teams to work from home tomorrow.”

Digital currency exchange Coinbase recently issued new guidance to its workforce, stating: “Employees that are likely to get sick more easily or for whom getting sick would be particularly problematic should now work with their manager to move to 100% Work From Home.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com