UCLA Tried to Block Subpoena Request in College Admissions Bribe Scandal

UCLA has tried to block a subpoena request from a California state judge on a case connected to the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.

According to a report from the Daily Bruin, UCLA has filed a request to block a subpoena request from former men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo.

Salcedo was charged with fraud and bribery last year after reportedly accepting bribes up to $200,000 as part of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions bribery scheme to admit two students into the school through the soccer program. Neither of the students Salcedo helped during the admissions had previously played competitive soccer.

The Daily Bruin report claims that court records indicate that UCLA moved to reject a subpoena request from Salcedo on January 28. If the subpoena request was approved by the court, Salcedo and his attorneys claim that UCLA records would prove that the university was complicit in the bribery scandal.

Breitbart News reported that a Chinese citizen living in the United Kingdom admitted that she paid a $400,000 bribe to have her son admitted to UCLA. The woman reportedly worked with scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer to create a fake soccer profile. The woman’s son had never played competitive soccer prior to applying to UCLA.

