Less Than One Percent of Harvard Donations Go to Republicans

The report revealed that the Ivy League institution’s faculty members strongly prefer Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to other candidates. Warren received $220,000 from the faculty alone since 2017. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race this week, received $111,000 from Harvard professors during that same time period.

Since the beginning of 2017, Harvard employees have contributed over $220,000 to the presidential campaign of former Harvard professor and current U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the most any candidate has raised from the school’s faculty. Warren’s haul is nearly twice as much as the next highest-earning Democratic primary candidate, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg ($111,000). Buttigieg exited the race on Sunday night.

President Donald Trump is so unpopular amongst Harvard professors that he has received fewer donations than Republican primary challenger William Weld. President Trump only received $538 from the Harvard faculty. Meanwhile, Weld has received $3,000.

Breitbart News reported in 2016 that 94 percent of all donations from Ivy League professors have gone to Democrats. Ivy League faculty donated $12 million to political candidates between 2012 and 2016. During that period, just $1.2 million went to Republican candidates.

