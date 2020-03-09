Stanford Cancels Classes After Professor Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Stanford University announced this week that it is shutting down in-person classes due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision came after a Stanford professor was diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus.

According to a report by the Stanford Daily, Stanford University has canceled classes for the remainder of the winter quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision came after a professor at Stanford Medical School tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

In a statement, Stanford Medical School Dean Lloyd Minor said that the university followed the CDC’s suggested procedure for a coronavirus diagnosis. The professor, who has not been named, has not been on Stanford’s campus since they first experienced symptoms.

“Immediately after hearing this news, we followed CDC’s recommended guidelines, which include notifying people that they might have been exposed and requesting that they self-isolate,” Dean Minor wrote in a statement.

Stanford will be adopting online learning technology for the foreseeable future. For classes that can’t be conducted online, professors are allowed to give students a grade based on the first nine weeks of the semester.

“Where online instruction takes place, students will be expected to attend classes online at their regularly scheduled time, though we will continue to encourage instructors to be flexible with attendance and exam policies for any students who are ill,” Stanford Provost Persis Drell said in a short statement.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.