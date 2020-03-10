Sacramento State Wants to Ban Filming on Campus Without School’s Permission

California State University, Sacramento is considering a new policy that would force students to obtain permission from the school before recording video on campus. Under the proposed policy, students that record video on campus without permission could face punishments as severe as expulsion.

According to a report by the College Fix, Sacramento State is considering a new policy that would severely restrict students’ right to record video on campus.

According to the policy’s drafters, the rule is designed to “promote the safety” of the campus community. Under the policy, students will be required to obtain university permission before starting production on video projects. However, the policy’s vague language suggests that even small video productions or social media videos shot on smartphones would be banned without special permission.

“The purpose of the policy is to minimize disruption, promote the safety of the University community, and determine when and how the University’s premises may be used for external filming, photography, and productions on property owned, leased, and/or controlled by the University,” the proposed policy statement reads.

The proposed policy statement indicates the new rule would apply to both professional recordings with high-end cameras as well as personal recordings on smartphone devices. The statement explicitly states that the restriction applies to videos that are taken to be shared on social media platforms such as YouTube.

Students engaging in filming, photography, and/or recording production on property owned, leased, and/or controlled by the University by any means on any media now known or that may be invented in the future including, but not limited to, videotape, digital disk, film, or electronic transmission to the Internet or other mediums. This policy applies to individuals using personal or professional devices recording and/or capturing images and/or sound to be shared on monetized social media or internet accounts or webpages (such as YouTube channels).

Conservative students have caught threats and abuse on video on many campuses, including at Sacramento State. In a video Breitbart News reported on in December, a leftist threatens a black conservative student, telling him “you’re going to end up fucking dead.”

