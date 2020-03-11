U. of Dayton Students Riot After Being Told to Leave Campus over Coronavirus Fears

At least 1,000 students at the University of Dayton broke out in a riot after being told to leave campus over the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. The crowd became so violent that police wore riot gear when responding to the chaos.

According to a local news report, students at the University of Dayton rioted at the center of campus on Tuesday evening after they were told that they would have to leave campus as a precaution against the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Local police officers were forced to equip riot gear when responding to the student protest. A video from the riot posted to Twitter shows students lining a small residential street as riot police sprayed tear gas.

In a statement, the University of Dayton claimed that students threw objects at police and jumped on cars. One student was reportedly injured after being struck by a bottle.

“A large disorderly crowd that grew to more than 1,000 people gathered on Lowes Street starting around 11 p.m., throwing objects and bottles in the street and at police, and jumping on cars. Police gave verbal orders to disperse which were ignored. Police initially launched pepper balls, which contain powder with an irritant that disperses quickly, that were unsuccessful in reducing the crowd size,” the university wrote in the statement. “About 2:15 a.m., UD police and additional Dayton police again gave orders to disperse and moved to clear the street, which was effective in dispersing the crowd quickly. At least one person was reportedly injured by a thrown bottle.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.