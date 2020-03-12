Florida Public Universities Ordered to Shut Down over Coronavirus

Public universities in Florida were ordered on Wednesday by the state university system to shut down in response to the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus.

State universities in Florida will close their doors for at least two weeks as health officials consider the next best step. So far, dozens of colleges and universities have shut down their campuses in response to the virus.

University of Central Florida interim president Thad Seymour said that the decision to shut down their campus was made to protect the safety of the community.

“Today’s decision came after much thought and preparation to ensure our students, faculty and staff can continue to receive a quality education, teach and work, safely,”

In a statement, the state university system said that portions of campus will remain open during the shutdown. However, all students have been asked to leave campus and return to their homes for the foreseeable future. Students that are currently on spring break have been told that they are not permitted to return to campus as the conclusion of spring break.

“To be clear, campuses will remain open, and operations will continue, although some adjustments may be made as determined by each university,” the statement read.

