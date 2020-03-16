George Washington U. Will Fine Students $2,500 If They Stay on Campus

George Washington University in Washington, D.C., announced this week that it will impose a fine on students that refuse to leave their dorm room. The university announced earlier this week that it would shut down its campus in response to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report by the George Washington University student newspaper, students that refuse to leave their on-campus residence hall will face a substantial fine from the school.

The university announced this week that students will only be permitted to access residential halls for short 30-minute intervals during the campus shutdown. According to the new policies, students that refuse to leave their residential hall will receive a $2,500 fine.

“Students found in a vacant residence hall room will be asked to leave, charged a fine of up to $2,500 for non-compliance and receive disciplinary probation from the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities,” the student newspaper report reads.

University officials argued that extreme measures are necessary to prevent the further spread of the virus. “We have been telling you that your health, your safety and your well-being are our number one priority,” the university said in a statement. “That remains our chief objective in the face of impending disruption by this public health emergency. We urgently need your assistance to help us prioritize you, your health and safety during this time.”

Breitbart News reported this week that students at Harvard and MIT had staged sit-in protests this week to fight back against the campus shutdown. The students demanded that the administration provide alternative housing for students that would not be able to travel back to their home country.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates.