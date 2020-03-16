Thousands of UC San Diego Students Demand Student Fee Refund

Thousands of students at the University of California, San Diego, demanded a refund of their annual student fee after they were told to leave campus. The $1,000 student fee covers various campus amenities such as the fitness and recreation centers.

According to a report by Campus Reform, thousands of students at the University of California, San Diego, are demanding a refund of their $1,000 student fee. A petition created this week that calls on administrators to refund students has received over 17,000 signatures.

The petition breaks down the various services that are covered by the student fee. Nearly all of the services can only used by students when they are on campus. For example, the student fee funds campus transportation services, campus activities, and campus fitness center maintenance.

“21 years as faculty at a state university. Online classes are not the same as in person and fees should be adjusted accordingly,” one person wrote. “I am paying for my daughter who isn’t even able to use the campus freely? What the hell I am paying for? Refund the fees, the tuition is costing us enough,” another person wrote.

Other signers had more patience. One user even suggested that frustrated students give the university more time to manage the Wuhan coronavirus crisis before demanding a refund.

“Give the school a little time to figure everything out. This outbreak is too sudden and every action has to conform to existing policies and pass a comprehensive review,” one petition signer said. “But surely this sounds like a reasonable request. I hope UCSD management can look into.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.