UConn Cancels Graduation Ceremonies over Coronavirus

The University of Connecticut announced this week that it has canceled spring graduation ceremonies as a precaution against the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. UConn is just one of several universities that have canceled or restricted upcoming graduation ceremonies.

According to a report by NBC Connecticut, the University of Connecticut will not host a spring graduation ceremony due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

UConn is one of the first universities to cancel their spring graduation ceremony. Other institutions, such as the University of Georgia, the University of Central Florida, UC Irvine, and the University of Michigan have also made the decision to cancel commencement events.

UConn President Thomas Katsouleas apologized to graduating seniors in a statement that was published this week. He claimed that administrators are planning to schedule a separate event to recognize the achievements of graduating seniors that will take place sometime after the outbreak passes.

“To the Class of 2020: I know this is not the way you expected your time at UConn to end. I am truly sorry that we will not be able to share the stage in May to celebrate your final year and my first graduation ceremony at UConn. If we could responsibly make a different choice, we would,” Katsouleas said. “But that is not an option. Please know that the university is committed to finding the right time and place to invite you to come together and return here again to be appropriately honored and recognized, as you deserve to be.”

Many universities, including UConn, will hold virtual town hall events this week so that students can bring their questions and concerns about the remainder of the academic year directly to administrators.