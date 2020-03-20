Gaming Company Razer Shifts Production to Surgical Masks

Gaming peripheral company Razer will reportedly shift manufacturing lines from producing its own products to manufacturing surgical masks as the Chinese coronavirus pandemic sweeps the globe. The company plans to donate up to 1 million masks around the world.

In a post to Facebook, Min-Liang Tan, the CEO of gaming peripheral maker Razer, announced that the company would be dedicating a number of its manufacturing lines to begin producing surgical masks rather than Razer’s own products in an effort to aid in the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

Tan stated in his Facebook post:

With the worsening of the COVID-19 situation, health authorities worldwide are facing an extreme shortage of surgical masks used by the frontline healthcare staff in the battle against the virus. Some countries have even banned the export of masks in face of the dire shortage. While there has been incredible demand for our products during this time with many staying home to avoid the crowds (and to play games), the team at Razer understands that all of us have a part to play in fighting the virus – no matter which industry we come from. Over the past few days, our designers and engineers have been working 24-hour shifts to convert some of our existing manufacturing lines to produce surgical masks so that we can donate them to countries around the world. We intend to donate up to 1M masks to the health authorities of different countries globally. For starters, we’ve been in touch with the authorities in Singapore (where Razer SEA HQ is based) to donate some of the initial shipments to assist their fight against COVID-19.

Tan added that the rest of Razer’s global offices would be reaching out to their respective governments and health authorities to see how they can best prioritize support and surgical mask donations. Tan added: “All of us have a part to play and we should be doing whatever we can with the situation getting more serious. Please keep yourself and your family safe – and do lets support each other in these trying times. The team at Razer is stepping up to do what we can.”

Tan further stated that the production of surgical masks was just the first step that Razer would be taking to help in the global coronavirus pandemic. Tan further urged individuals that wish to help to reach out to the company, stating: “We need all the help we can.”

Read Tan’s full post on Facebook here.

