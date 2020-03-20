U. of Washington Professor Dies of Chinese Coronavirus

University of Washington Professor Stephen Schwartz has passed away at the age of 78 this week after a short battle with the Wuhan coronavirus. Schwartz is the first professor in America to die as a result of the virus.

According to a report by the College Fix, University of Washington Professor Stephen Schwartz has passed away at the age of 78 after being infected with the Wuhan coronavirus. Schwartz had been a professor at the University of Washington Medical School since 1973.

Professor Schwartz was respected by biologists around the country for his research on smooth muscle cells and the structure of blood vessels. He received numerous accolades throughout his career, including awards from leading biology organizations.

Dr. Schwartz had a distinguished career as an investigator in the field of vascular biology. He is rightfully considered a giant among investigators of the biology of smooth muscle cells and the structure of blood vessels. His honors include being named as an established investigator of the American Heart Association. There are many more. He was a founding Chair of the Gordon Research Conference on vascular biology, a co-founder of the North American Vascular Biology Organization – the leading organization for investigation in vascular biology – and chaired numerous meetings both national and international in the field of vascular biology.

Schwartz was not the only high-profile academic that was infected by the virus. John Garvey, the president of Catholic University in Washington, D.C., announced this week that he tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

“According to CDC protocol, I am to continue my quarantine that began on March 13. I am in close contact with our family doctor and the D.C. Department of Health, who are advising me on next steps,” Garvey said in a press release. “I no longer have any symptoms, but I could still be carrying the virus. They will advise me on when I may end my self-isolation in accord with the latest CDC guidelines.”

Breitbart News reported this week that coronavirus-related campus shutdowns may lead to class action lawsuits against universities and colleges. George Washington University Law School Professor John Banzhaf said that institutions can prevent lawsuits by immediately offering a prorated refund on student housing.