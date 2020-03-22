Tucker Carlson: Colleges Will Be Forced to Reform After Chinese Virus Shutdowns

Tucker Carlson argued this week that universities and colleges around the country will be forced to reform after the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Carlson argued that the crisis has revealed that institutions can afford to offer drastically cheaper distance learning options to all students.

This week, Tucker Carlson made the case that universities and colleges will be forever changed by the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. During a segment on an episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson argued that Americans will likely have a different perspective on college after the pandemic passes.

“You don’t have to drive to campus, buy textbooks, pay for room and board in order to get an education. You can do the whole thing online. Now, this fact won’t change everyone’s behavior — affluent families will continue on as they always have,” Carlson said during the segment.

“An engineering degree from say, Cal Tech, will always have value. Medical school or law school may be worth it under some circumstances. But a communications degree from a mid-tier liberal arts school? Totally and utterly worthless,” Carlson continued. “Maybe less than worthless because it signifies such obvious mediocrity.”

Many institutions have been scrutinized for imposing high tuitions on students seeking menial degrees. Carlson argues that universities may soon face consequences for charging exorbitant fees in exchange for liberal arts degrees that do not help students find high-paying jobs.

“Unless they change radically a lot of these places are likely to go under in coming years,” Carlson added. “There is not enough federal bailout money in the treasury to save every pointless university.”

“These people never deserved jobs in the first place,” Carlson finished. “The higher education establishment is hurting this country and has for a long time. Reform is essential. This is a good and needed thing. In fact, this is one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dark time.”

