Professors Are Scared that Online Lectures Will Be Shared by ‘Right Wing Sites’

Professors around the country are expressing concern that their recorded online lectures may be shared by students with conservative media outlets.

According to a report by Campus Reform, professors at universities and colleges around the country are worried that their recorded online courses will be shared by “right-wing sites.” Many professors expressed concern that their classroom lectures on controversial issues like “immigration” would be picked up by conservative news outlets.

In a tweet thread, professors at different universities voiced their concerns to one another. One user in the thread argued that conservative outlets have a “history of making misleading edits to remove context” and then sharing those videos “get professors in trouble.”

“If you are recording a lecture on anything controversial, be prepared for right wing sites to ask students to share it,” Texas Christian University Associate Professor of Political Science Emily Farris wrote in a tweet.

Another professor, Trinity College Associate Professor of Political Science Isaac Kamola, accused conservative outlets like Campus Reform of trying to “delegitimize” far-left professors.

“If Campus Reform harasses you or someone you know, the best response is to ‘follow the money.’ Campus Reform receives $1.4 million from the Leadership Institute, a Koch-funded organization designed to delegitimize academics they consider too left. They are not a new [sic] source,” Kamola wrote in the thread.