James Woods Suspended from Twitter – Again

Actor James Woods has once again landed in Twitter jail after he posted a photo allegedly showing former Florida gubernatorial candidate and CNN contributor Andrew Gillum passed out and naked in a South Beach hotel.

James Woods was locked out of his account on Tuesday, according to an individual familiar with the matter. A screenshot of his suspension notice states that he violated Twitter rules against “sharing privately produced/distributed intimate media of someone without their express consent.” The rule is commonly applied to revenge porn posted on the platform.

The two-time Oscar-nominated star is claiming that he was suspended because Twitter is trying to protect Andrew Gillum, who is a Democrat.

“Twitter is, of course, protecting Andrew Gillum because no one should ever know how vile these Democrat scum truly are,” he said in a statement that was posted by his girlfriend, Sara Miller, on Twitter.

So @RealJamesWoods has been locked out of his account again for sharing “intimate media” of a drunk, naked, puking politician. His response: “Twitter is, of course, protecting Andrew Gillum because no one should ever know how vile these Democrat scum truly are.” #FreeJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/8hT0HQsX7m — Sara Miller (@Millerita) March 24, 2020

Gillum, the former mayor Tallahassee, was found earlier this month unresponsive and later “inebriated” by police officials at the Mondrian South Beach hotel. The rising Democratic politician and CNN contributor was in the hotel room with two male companions along with bags of crystal meth, according to multiple reports.

One of the companions was reportedly a male escort named Travis Dyson. Gillum, who has a wife and children, claimed to be in the Miami area for a wedding. Following the incident, he announced that he would be entering a rehab clinic.

Gillum ran for governor of Florida last year but lost to Republican Ron DeSantis. Despite his loss, Gillum was widely seen as a rising star in the Democrat party.

Leaked police photos from the hotel room have widely circulated online. Woods tweeted a leaked photo allegedly showing Gillum naked and unconscious on the hotel room floor amid soiled towels.

James Woods has feuded with Twitter multiple times for alleged rules violations. The most prominent incident occurred in 2019 when the actor tweeted a reference to Democrats’ attempts to impeach President Donald Trump: “‘If you try to kill the King, you best not miss’ #HangThemAll.” The tweet resulted in Woods’ suspension from the social media platform.

Woods was absent from Twitter much of last year following his suspension and only resumed tweeting in early February.

Additional reporting by Allum Bokhari

