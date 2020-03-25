NYU Will Allow Medical Students to Graduate Early to Fight Chinese Virus

NYU announced this week that it is allowing senior medical students to graduate early so that they can help fight the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus crisis in the city.

According to a report by Business Insider, senior medical students at NYU have been given permission to graduate early so that they assist patients suffering from the Wuhan coronavirus in nearby hospitals.

Kate Malenczak, a spokesperson for NYU Langone Health confirmed this week that NYU Medical School students are being granted permission to graduate early so that they can help local hospitals with the influx of patients with Wuhan coronavirus symptoms.

“In response to the growing spread of COVID-19, and in response to Governor Cuomo’s directive to get more physicians into the health system more quickly, NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU have agreed to permit early graduation for its medical students, pending approval from the New York State Department of Education, Middle States, and the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME),” Malenczak said.

An internal memo sent to students at the medical school suggests that all students, regardless of their field of study, will be permitted to graduate early. The students will serve as paid interns in NYU’s internal medicine or emergency medicine departments.

In case you missed it: This evening we were the FIRST media outlet to break the news the @NYUGrossman School of Medicine has offered early graduation to the class of 20, permitting them to start working as doctors 3 months early. Dean's email 👇and at https://t.co/NuVbxO2abY. pic.twitter.com/2oCgp3UfZe — Brief19, your daily roundup of SARS-nCoV-2. (@Brief_19) March 25, 2020

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.