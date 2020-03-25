Report: Amazon Workers at Six U.S. Warehouses Test Positive for Coronavirus

Amazon employees working in at least six warehouses across America have tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, according to a recent report.

A report from the Washington Post states that at least six Amazon warehouses in the United States have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic as the e-commerce giant attempts to address a massive increase in shipments as thousands of Americans are confined to their homes.

Amazon warehouses in New York City, Kentucky, Florida, Texas, Michigan, and Oklahoma City all employ individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Washington Post. This news comes shortly after Amazon temporarily closed one of its New York delivery stations due to an employee contracting the virus.

“We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine,” Amazon said in a statement after closing its New York delivery station. “We continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and we’re following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings.”

Amazon has reportedly increased the cleaning of door handles, stair rails, and other surfaces at its facilities. The firm has also begun staggering shift times, spreading out break-room tables and asking drivers to keep their distance from customers when delivering orders. Many workers at Amazon’s facilities, however, have not been assuaged by these measures, more than 200 workers staged a strike at a warehouse in Saran in the south of Paris calling for the facility’s closure this week.

Amazon reportedly kept two warehouses in Spain running despite several workers testing positive for Wuhan coronavirus. The firm announced a number of changes to keep up with demand during the pandemic, such as hiring an additional 100,000 warehouse workers and increasing hourly pay by $2.00.

