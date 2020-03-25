University of California: Saying ‘Chinese Virus’ Projects ‘Hatred Towards Asian Communities’

The University of California told students this week that it is inappropriate for them to use the term “Chinese virus.” The university released a set of guidelines that made the case that the term projects “hatred towards Asian communities.”

According to a report by the College Fix, the University of California system has released a set of guidelines that were designed to reduce “xenophobia” during the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines encourage students to actively seek out and condemn “intolerant speech” that is taking place in response to the pandemic. “Reject racism, sexism, xenophobia and all hateful or intolerant speech, both in person and online. Be an “up-stander,” and discourage others from engaging in such behavior,” the guidelines read.

The guidelines go on to add that students should not “use terms such as ‘Chinese Virus’ or other terms which cast either intentional or unintentional projections of hatred toward Asian communities, and do not allow the use of these terms by others. Refer to the virus as either ‘COVID-19’ or ‘coronavirus’ in both oral and written communications.”

Breitbart News reported this week that actor George Takei had accused President Trump of emboldening racism by using the term “Chinese virus.” Takei said that Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus” sends “a cold chill throughout the Asian-American community.”

The University of California system has often inappropriately prioritized political correctness. Breitbart News reported in February that 17 students at the University of California, Santa Cruz, were arrested for blocking a local intersection during a protest for higher wages. Earlier in February, Breitbart News reported that UCLA told students to avoid using the words “lame” and “insane” because they create a “stigma” against “marginalized” people.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.