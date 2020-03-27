NYU Dean Responds to Tuition Refund Requests with Dance Video

A dean at NYU’s Tisch School of Arts turned heads this week when she accompanied her refusal to refund tuition and fees to students with a two-minute video of her dancing to REM’s “Losing My Religion.” One student replied with an open letter, writing, “The video is not cute. It’s uncomfortable to watch, it goes on for too long, you end it by staring at the camera for a good eight seconds, none of it is working in the way you think it’s working.”

According to a report by the local NBC affiliate for New York, NYU Tisch School of Arts Dean Allyson Green has come under fire for her bizarre response to a request by students for a tuition refund. After Green drafting an email to students in which she explained that the university would not offer refunds to students during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, Green attached a two-minute clip of her dancing to REM’s “Losing My Religion.”

In the two-minute clip, Green is seen adjusting her webcam. Green then steps back from her computer and begins to dance.

The Dean of Tisch sent this as an attachment to the email saying they won't give us our money back. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/Q63x5GqsJm — Hydroflask Lean, PhD (@michale_price) March 23, 2020

New York University student Eli Yurman published an open letter to Dean Green on March 23. Yurman told Green that the dance video rightfully “piss[ed] everyone off.”

“The video is not cute. It’s uncomfortable to watch, it goes on for too long, you end it by staring at the camera for a good eight seconds, none of it is working in the way you think it’s working,” Yurman wrote. “Maybe you’re a dancer, and the way you work through stress is by dancing, but the number of steps between that and filming and uploading this video to the internet is SIMPLY TOO MANY. WHAT WERE YOU THINKING?!”

Over 2,300 students at NYU Tisch have signed a petition calling on the university to offer them a partial refund for the semester. The petition notes that the students deserve a refund because many of their courses involve “hands-on” and interactive elements that can not be replicated in a virtual classroom.

