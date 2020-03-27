Video: Delivery Driver Spits on Amazon Package

A video posted online and reported on by TMZ shows a delivery driver spitting on an Amazon package before delivering it to the recipient’s porch.

TMZ reports that a video was posted on social media that appears to show an Amazon delivery driver spitting on a customer’s package before using his hand to rub it into the package. The incident reportedly occurred Thursday evening at a duplex residence in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles and was captured by a Ring doorball security camera.

In the video, the driver sets the package on the porch, leans over it and spits, catches some spit in his hand and wipes it on the package. He then takes a photo of the box to verify its delivery. A source told TMZ that Amazon was contacted by a neighbor and a friend of the person whose package was spit on, an Amazon customer service rep reportedly watched the footage with them.

WARNING – amazon delivery person spread spit willingly on our package today! Please share!!!!!! I am trying to contact amazon ASAP so please tag amazon if you share this!! I received the box and saw a big wet spot and then checked the camera! @amazon @latimes @KTLA @mayorofla pic.twitter.com/468U6UaZoa — Gavin. M. (@mpium) March 27, 2020

The rep reportedly gasped in horror and expressed shock that the delivery driver was an older man and not a young delivery worker. The rep then confirmed that the delivery worker was from a third party service and was reported for the incident.

A neighbor reportedly posted the delivery confirmation photo with a strong note to Amazon and an image showing the liquid smeared on top of the box.

Amazon stated in a comment to TMZ that it would be contacting the package owner at some point today. In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said: “We have high standards for delivery service partners and expect every package to be handled with care. We’ve notified the right teams internally and will work with the customer directly on matters related to their package delivery.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com