Study: 76% of Leftist Students Believe Jokes Can Be Hate Speech

A recent survey revealed that an overwhelming 76% of leftist students believe that “offensive” jokes can be considered “hate speech.” The survey, which was conducted by College Pulse, asked students how they felt about a variety of issues surrounding the intersection of speech and comedy.

Only 30 percent of Democratic students said that they believe that comedians should be given more freedom to be offensive than non-comedians. “There are similar political divides when it comes to whether the same rules of political correctness that apply to everyday life also apply to comedic performances,” the survey reads. “While about 4 in 10 students say either the same rules do not apply (40%) or it depends (42%), nearly two-thirds (65%) of Republican students say they do not apply. By comparison, 3 in 10 (30%) Democratic students agree.”

A whopping 76 percent of Democratic college students argued that offensive jokes can be considered “hate speech.” 36 percent of Republican respondents also argued that offensive jokes can be considered “hate speech.” Additionally, more than half of independent students agreed.

The College Pulse claims that the survey polled over 240,000 college students from 800 different colleges around the country. “The initial sample was drawn from College Pulse’s Undergraduate Student Panel that includes over 240,000 verified students representing more than 800 different colleges and universities in all 50 states. Panel members are recruited by a number of methods to help ensure diversity in the panel population, including web advertising, permission-based email campaigns, and partnerships with university organizations,” the College Pulse wrote.