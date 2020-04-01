Zoom Faces Privacy And Security Concerns over ‘Zoom Bombing’ Call Hijacking

Video conferencing app Zoom is facing concerns over its privacy and security features as many users fall victim to call hijacking and “Zoom bombing.”

ABC News reports that as more Americans rely on video conferencing apps for work during the coronavirus pandemic, the FBI has issued a warning about the potential hijacking of video conferencing apps such as Zoom. Hijacking zoom meetings to disrupt business and schoolwork has gained the nickname “Zoom bombing” on the Internet.

A release from the Boston FBI Field Office states: “In late March 2020, a Massachusetts-based high school reported that while a teacher was conducting an online class using the teleconferencing software Zoom, an unidentified individual(s) dialed into the classroom. This individual yelled a profanity and then shouted the teacher’s home address in the middle of instruction. A second Massachusetts-based school reported a Zoom meeting being accessed by an unidentified individual.” The statement adds: “In this incident, the individual was visible on the video camera and displayed swastika tattoos.”

Former FBI agent Brad Garrett stated that Zoom has been a target for cybercriminals and malicious actors during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, stating: “Cyber criminals are targeting video conferencing sites like Zoom, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Typically they create domains that impersonate Zoom, with the goal of stealing personal information.”

Garrett noted that around 60% of Fortune 500 companies are using apps such as Zoom to communicate, which cyber-criminals see as an opportunity to steal corporate proprietary information and sensitive employee info. “As more schools and businesses work remotely, this creates an ideal environment for cyber thieves,” Garrett said.

The company told ABC News in a statement that they urge users to report incidents on their website: “We take the security of Zoom meetings seriously and we are deeply upset to hear about the incidents involving this type of attack. For those hosting large, public group meetings, we strongly encourage hosts to review their settings and confirm that only the host can share their screen,” a Zoom spokesperson said in a statement.

“For those hosting private meetings, password protections are on by default and we recommend that users keep those protections on to prevent uninvited users from joining,” the statement said.

